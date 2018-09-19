New WHO Declaration on Primary Health Care to be adopted in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "A new Declaration on Primary Health Care of the World Health Organization will be adopted in Astana to determine ways for further development of primary health care worldwide," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told a press conference.

The mission of the WHO and UNICEF experts has arrived in Astana to discuss preparations for the global conference on primary health care that is slated for October 25-26 and is dated to the 40th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration.



The conference ahead is called to stress importance and significance of the primary care in supporting people's health.



About 1,200 participants are expected to attend it. Delegations from 120 WHO member states are invited to take part in the Astana conference, including health ministers, well-known experts, speakers, key NGOs and chief executive officers of the UN agencies.