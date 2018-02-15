New wind farm to be built in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A new 52 MW wind farm is currently under construction in the Isatay district of Atyrau region and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the region's Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services, Zhumabay Karagayev, the farm is being built within the framework of the program for the development of renewable energy, which, in addition to wind farms, provides for the construction of two substations that will subsequently be hooked to the Atyrauzharyk JSC network. He added that the new wind farm is projected to produce approximately 13-14% of all electricity in the region.

The new wind farm will be located on the Caspian coast and will include 36 230 tons, and 100 m turbines.