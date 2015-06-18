New windmill Genghis Khan to make global energy revolution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New windmill "Genghis Khan" will make the global energy revolution, according to "Express K" newspaper.

The name of the wind turbine was given by one of its inventors Arman Akmuhanov. The development team also includes Konstantin Stahnov, Talgat Rahadilov and Ardak Berdibek, a graduate of the University of Stirling (Scotland). According to Ardak Berdibek, the windmill looks like a whirligig. It can withstand hurricane winds of up to 50 meters per second. Wind turbine "Genghis Khan" with a diameter of 5 meters is able to produce up to 10 kilowatts of electricity per hour. Even if it would produce only 30% of its capacity, it is still able to give 26 thousand kilowatts per year. Wind turbine payback period is claimed to be 4-5 years.