ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A New Year's tree burned up in a fire on Tuesday evening in the city of Kyzylorda, local emergencies officials said.

The incident occurred in a central square at 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters summoned to the scene quickly put out the flames by 7:55 p.m. The fire reduced the New Year's tree by 30%.

Currently municipal workers are taking down the tree. There was no word on the cause of the fire.