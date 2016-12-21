SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The New Year's Tree was lit on the Al-Farabi square in Shymkent on Tuesday evening. Attending the lighting ceremony were akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev and akim (mayor) of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrakhimov.

At the ceremony Governor Tuimebayev extended his congratulations on the upcoming 2017 New Year.



"South Kazakhstan region enters the new year with new achievements under its belt. We have just celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence at a high level," he said.

According to the South Kazakhstan regional administration's press service, over 400 actors participated in the lighting ceremony and a parade. Grandiose fireworks crowned the ceremony.

The New Year's trees were installed not only at the Al-Farabi square but also in the Kaldayakov alley and business center of the region.



