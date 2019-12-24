EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:42, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    New Year party for children with special needs held in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The New Year party for orphans and children with special needs took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Above 200 kids with special needs, orphans, those living at SOS children’s village, and those studying at specialized remedial schools, correctional and inclusive classes took part in the festive event, the city administration’s official website reads.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov extended the New Year congratulations wishing all those present good health, wellbeing and prosperity.

    Children enjoyed the bright show with the participation of their favorite superheroes. All of them were presented with sweet boxes and were given money certificates.

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!