PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The mother of two has welcomed today a set of triplet boys. The babies were born at the regional perinatal centre in Pavlodar in the morning, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The babies weighing 2,160, 2090 and 2,300 grams were born at about 34 week of pregnancy. The boys feel good now.



On December 31 six infants were born there. The first twins were born on January 1.