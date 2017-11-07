New Year's Tree to be lit up at EXPO site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The New Year's Tree will be installed at EXPO site this year, Daulet Yerkimbayev, Director of Commercialization Department of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Yerkimbayev added that a tourist zone will be unveiled on the territory of the EXPO site on November 11. The first two days - November 11 and 12 - will be free of charge for all guests.



He revealed that a huge skating rink will be opened at the EXPO site as well.



"Its total area will be over 3,500 square meters. It will have an unusual shape. Rest assured this skating rink is something Kazakhstan has never had before. The New Year's Tree will be installed on the territory of the EXPO site, next to the Nur Alem pavilion. The ice town will be unveiled there as well. All these projects will be implemented together with the Astana city administration," Mr. Yerkimbayev said.



Underground parking for 1,000 cars will be opened for guests of the EXPO site as well.



