ALMATY. KAZINFORM A New Year tree located at the corner of Al-Farabi and Navoi streets in Almaty burnt down today, Kazinform learnt from the municipal emergencies department.

The fire broke out at around 06:26 a.m. and was liquidated at 06:50 a.m.

According to the Emergencies Spokesperson Sandugash Duissenova, the area of the fire made 20 square meters. Investigation is underway.