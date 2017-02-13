New York hosted Intl Food Festival initiated by Kazakh diplomats

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The consulates of 35 countries held an International Food Festival in New York following the initiative of Kazakhstan. The Fest takes place for the second time, and as the last year it triggered positive reaction, providing all the attendees the opportunity to feel themselves as the tasters of the unusual and dainty dishes.

The guests were offered to try the exotic cuisines of different countries: empanada, arepa, pandebono from Colombia, ceviche and causa from Peru, baleadas and pastelitos from Honduras, sigara börek, baklava from Turkey, as well as deglat from Algeria etc.





The Central Asian region was represented by the Kazakh cuisine, renowned by the gustatory quality of its dishes. The traditional qazy, bauyrsaks and samosa were much sought after.

During the fest, the guests enjoyed the musical and dancing performances of the representatives of the different countries, which appeared to become an extremely pleasant part of the evening.





Within the framework of the event Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in New York Raushan Yesbulatova mentioned in her speech, that the Consulate general of Kazakhstan initiated the idea of holding the event in such format not only to promote the public image or to get to know the culture and traditions of our country, but also to unite the representatives of different countries.

Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Diana Reyna said that the festival is a unique opportunity for the consuls and consulates' members to get acquainted and to form contacts at different levels.





In conclusion of the event, the attendees got not only the great mood and positive emotions, but also the booklets, hand-out materials on EXPO-2017 and Kazakhstan, reported the press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.