NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Europe's largest tiremaker, Michelin, announced its New York City restaurant award winners Wednesday in a release prior to an event at the Classic Car Club in SoHo. Since 2005, Michelin has announced stars for New York City restaurants (back then, its only recipients outside of Manhattan were Peter Luger and Saul).

This year 76 restaurants received stars, and 10 newcomers were added to the one-star list including Tempura Matsui (with its recently launched $200 tempura omakase that includes fried shrimp heads), Sushi Yasuda, Cagen, and Hirohisa.

The excellent, vegetable-forward tasting menu at Semilla, which opened at the end of last year in Brooklyn, was recognized with a star. In Manhattan, new winners include Somtum Der (formerly a Bib Gourmand restaurant), the fantastic Thai restaurant Uncle Boons, modern French bistro Rebelle, and Gabriel Kreuther's eponymous and luxurious fine dining restaurant (which we reviewed on Bloomberg last week). The Modern at the MoMA was promoted from one star to two; the restaurant was recently awarded three stars from Bloomberg. There was no movement this year in the three-star category. Lincoln Ristorante, the upscale Italian restaurant at Lincoln Center, which had a star last year, is no longer on the list. Neither is the sushi bar 15 East, whose chef Masato Shimizu left earlier this year. Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan has also fallen off.

Source: Bloomberg. See more at http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-09-30/new-york-michelin-stars-2016-restaurant-guide