    08:54, 18 December 2019 | GMT +6

    New York prepares to welcome 7 mn tourists over Christmas

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Christmas has reached its full exuberance in a New York City set to welcome 7 million tourists - this is one of the cities that attracts the most tourism in the world - with 90-percent hotel occupancy and endless cultural riches, EFE reported.

    Since the beginning of this year more than 20 new hotels have been inaugurated in the Big Apple, which has meant an increase of 21,300 rooms with regard to the year before, according to data provided Efe by NYC & Company, a public-private firm that serves as an official tourist guide to New York and is a subsidiary of New York City Hall.

