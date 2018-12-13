New York's Times Square LED screens playing Kazakhstan's promo video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the 27th anniversary of the country's independence the Kazakh Embassy in the US launched a large-scale information and image campaign in Times Square, located in the right heart of New York, Khabar 24 reports.

A promotional video about Kazakhstan has been launched there early December to show millions of visitors the country's rich history and culture.



The video called The Seven Facets of the Great Steppe as the Kazakh President's Article has already found great receptive audience. The fundamentals of the President's Article are as follows: pride in the past, pragmatic evaluation of the present and optimistic look forward.