    03:01, 18 January 2018 | GMT +6

    New York to host Astana Ballet Gala

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The Astana Ballet is set to give a performance at The Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York at 7:00 p.m. local time today, Kazinform reports. 

    The program of the performance includes miniature scenes from Heritage of the Great Steppe ballet, A Fuego Lento and Love Fear Loss ballets choreographed by Ricardo Amarante and The Nutcracker choreographed by Altynai Assylmuratova.

    The performance is part of the Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World, a project spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is also dated to Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.

    Complimentary tickets for the Astana Ballet performance will be available at The Alice Tully Hall Box Office on the evening of the performance.

