EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:55, 19 March 2020 | GMT +6

    New Zealand, Australia close borders to all but citizens, residents

    None
    None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The prime ministers of New Zealand and Australia on Thursday announced that all non-citizens and non-residents would be barred from entry in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    New Zealand's border shutdown will be effective from midnight Thursday, and for Australia, from 9 am Friday. Both governments had already prohibited their citizens from traveling abroad and imposed a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all those entering, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!