20:53, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown period as more cases emerge
SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city was extended by 12 days on Friday, the prime minister announced, after 12 new COVID-19 cases including two outside the city were confirmed.
The rest of the country will remain on Level 2 restrictions for the same time frame, which will cover the novel coronavirus’ incubation period up to Aug. 26, with a review of all restrictions on Aug. 21, Jacinda Ardern said, EFE reports.