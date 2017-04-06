New Zealand floods force evacuations after Tropical Storm Debbie

LONDON. KAZINFORM The entire town of Edgecumbe on New Zealand's North Island has been evacuated, after severe flooding, BBC reports.

About 600 homes and 2,000 people are affected, as tractors and boats help take locals to safety.



The rain, caused by the remnants of Cyclone Debbie, which hit Australia a week ago, has caused a river to burst its banks.



The mayor has described the extreme weather as a once-in-500-years event.



Heavy storms are also hitting New Zealand's South Island.



In Edgecumbe the water is said to be as high as 2m (6.5ft) in some areas. Police have erected barriers to prevent residents from returning.



