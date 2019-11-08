EN
    22:25, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    New Zealand passes zero carbon bill to combat climate change

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - Lawmakers in New Zealand on Thursday passed a bill to reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord, EFE reports.

    «I am really proud to stand in this House today for what is a historic moment. (...) Today we have made a choice that will leave a legacy. (...) We in New Zealand are on the right side of history,» Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a speech at the Parliament in Wellington.

