New Zealand reports 1 new case of COVID-19 as tests reach 1 million

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement, Xinhua reports.

The new infection was an imported case arriving from India on Sept. 26. The patient was detected at a managed isolation facility in Auckland, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,515, which was the number New Zealand reported to the World Health Organization.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 45, while no one was in hospital with COVID-19. There was no active community case of COVID-19 in the country, said the ministry.

Laboratories across New Zealand processed 3,809 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,000,764.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said reaching the million test mark was significant.

«The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort,» said Bloomfield in a statement, adding, «testing will continue to be a cornerstone of our collective response to COVID-19.»