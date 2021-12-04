New Zealand reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Of the 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 98 were community cases across New Zealand and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 8,931, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, according to the ministry.

There were 73 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven cases in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand recorded 12,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 87 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Friday, New Zealand transformed its COVID-19 Alert Level settings to the Traffic Light settings under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, where face masks, contact tracing scanning and vaccination certificate became essential equipment adopted to slow the spread of the virus.

The largest city of Auckland and part of the North Island are at Red settings. The rest of the country is at orange settings.