New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The two new cases of COVID-19 were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the ministry's last update on Friday, while there was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand now is 16, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,316, said the ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 2,137,414, it is said.