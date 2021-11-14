New Zealand reports 209 new cases of COVID-19
Of 209 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 207 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.
The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 5,578, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.
There were 90 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, it said.
New Zealand recorded 8,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.
According to the ministry, 81 percent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.