    14:16, 14 November 2021 | GMT +6

    New Zealand reports 209 new cases of COVID-19

    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand reported 209 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    Of 209 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 207 were community cases and two were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

    The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 5,578, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

    There were 90 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, it said.

    New Zealand recorded 8,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

    According to the ministry, 81 percent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.


