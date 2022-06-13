New Zealand reports 4,413 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM New Zealand recorded 4,413 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Among the new community infections, 1,312 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 68 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 352 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,236,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.



