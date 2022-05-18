EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:38, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

    None
    None
    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand recorded 32 more deaths and 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The ministry said in a statement that the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 in New Zealand is 1,017.

    Among the new community infections, 3,297 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

    In addition, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

    Currently, 425 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

    New Zealand has reported 1,066,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!