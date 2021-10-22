New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end strict COVID-19 restrictions

ANKARA. KAZINFORM New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday set a target of fully vaccinating set 90% of the population to end strict coronavirus restrictions in the country.

«A target of 90% fully vaccinated across each DHB [District Health Board] region has been set as the milestone to trigger moving the country into the new system,» Ardern said in a statement.

«This target ensures good regional spread across the country and will also help address equity issues within each region,» she added, Anadolu Agency reports.

So far, 86% of the population have gotten a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while around 69% are fully vaccinated.

«Fully vaccinated people will be able to reconnect with family and friends, go to bars and restaurants and do the things they love with greater certainty and confidence,» Ardern said.

«The new COVID-19 Protection Framework sets a pathway forward that rewards the rapidly growing number of vaccinated New Zealanders with more freedoms to go about their lives safely,» she added.

In the past 24 hours, the South Pacific nation reported 134 new cases, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic.

New Zealand has so far registered 5,449 COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

«If you are still unvaccinated, not only will you be more at risk of catching COVID-19, but many of the freedoms others enjoy will be out of reach,» the prime minister said.