17:31, 10 August 2018 | GMT +6
New Zealand to phase out single-use plastic bags
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The government of New Zealand announced on Friday that it will phase out plastic shopping bags over the next year to protect the environment and its reputation as a clean, green country, EFE reports.
"Every year in New Zealand we use hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bags - a mountain of bags, many of which end up polluting our precious coastal and marine environments and cause serious harm to all kinds of marine life."