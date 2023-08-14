New Zealand to remove all COVID-19 requirements

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - The New Zealand government announced on Monday it will remove the remaining COVID-19 public health requirements from Tuesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

While fluctuations from week to week are expected in case numbers, overall COVID-19 case rates, wastewater levels and hospitalizations have been trending downwards since the beginning of June, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

Over the past month, reported COVID-19 cases have hit their lowest levels since February 2022, Verrall said. COVID-19 infections accounted for 2.2 percent of hospital admissions on Monday and New Zealand has now likely passed the winter influenza peak, she said.

In addition, the New Zealand population's immunity levels also mean the country is positioned to safely remove the remaining COVID-19 requirements, said the minister.

New Zealand's COVID-19 approach has moved from an emergency response to sustainable long-term management, Verrall said.