    19:14, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6

    New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia, cans cannabis

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM New Zealanders have voted to approve assisted dying but against the legalization of recreational cannabis in two referendums held as part of the Oct. 17 general election.

    The Electoral Commission announced on Friday that 65.2 percent voted in favor of the End of Life Choice Act, which passed through parliament last year and will give people with a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months the option of requesting assisted dying, EFE-EPA reports.


