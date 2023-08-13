Newborn baby found alive next to rubbish bin in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - A newborn baby was found abandoned near a rubbish bin in the centre of Taranto in the southern Puglia region early Saturday morning, ANSA reports.

The baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket inside a bag together with a cuddly toy.

He was taken to the local Santissima Annunziata hospital, where he was said to be «in excellent condition».

The local health authorities said they hoped the baby's mother would «come forward soon».