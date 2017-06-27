09:14, 27 June 2017 | GMT +6
Newborn found at a construction site in Uralsk
URALSK. KAZINFORM - A newborn was found at a construction site in Uralsk on Monday evening, Kazinform reports.
The construction site is located in the 4th micro-district near a secondary school.
According to reports, a security guard heard a baby crying at the construction site on Monday evening. Then, he saw the baby wrapped in a blue blanket lying on the concrete slab. Paramedics and the police were called to the scene.
Currently, the police are searching for traces of the infant's mother.