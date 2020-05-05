EN
    10:13, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Newborn found dead in Mangistau rgn

    MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM - Police are frantically trying to find a new mum after her dead baby was found abandoned in Atameken village, Munaily district, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

    Emergency services and police were called to an Atameken village just after 06:30 pm May 3 following reports the newborn was found.

    A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the age and cause of death,. Pre-trial investigation is underway.


