    13:21, 12 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Newborn with coronavirus had heart surgery

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A critically ill newborn just 11 days old was rushed to hospital in Turkestan region. The baby had fever and dyspnea.

    The infant had congenital heart disorder, was also diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus. The baby underwent a two-hour hearth surgery. Fortunately, the baby survived. Now the little patient is at the intensive care unit.


    The parents express gratitude to the doctors who saved the life of their child.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Healthcare для ANSA
