    18:52, 09 May 2023 | GMT +6

    NewJeans sets Guinness World Record for fastest K-pop act to hit 1 bln Spotify streams

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM NewJeans has broken a Guinness World Record as a K-pop act by securing 1 billion streams the fastest with its songs on Spotify, the group's agency said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

    The quartet hit the milestone Monday, only 219 days after it made its debut in July 2022, ADOR said, quoting data from the Guinness World Records.

    The previous record was held by Jungkook, a vocalist of K-pop supergroup BTS, who took 409 days to secure 1 billion streams on the global music streaming service with three songs, according to the agency. Still, Jungkook holds the title as the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve the feat.

    NewJeans has six songs on Spotify: «Attention,» «Hype Boy,» «Cookie,» «Hurt,» «OMG» and «Ditto.»


