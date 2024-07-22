Newly appointed ambassador of Spain visits Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Luis Francisco Martinez, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties discussed the state and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts. The sides expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The diplomats particularly noted fruitful trade and economic relations due to the presence of well-known Spanish companies such as Airbus Defense&Space, Maxam, Inditex, and others in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the parties discussed the progress of several projects in Kazakhstan involving Spanish enterprises Xcalibur and Técnicas Reunidas.

The Spanish Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and affirmed his commitment to strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this month.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko congratulated the Ambassador on the recent triumph of the Spanish national team at the Euro football championship and wished him similar high achievements in his diplomatic career. Given that Luis Francisco Martinez had previously worked in Kazakhstan as deputy chief of mission at the Spanish Embassy, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence in his speedy adaptation and successful mission in our country.

Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports – 1.5 billion, imports – 500 million). In January-May 2024, the trade turnover reached 702 million (exports of 422 million, imports of 280 million). Since 2005, the volume of investments from Spain to Kazakhstan amounted to 360 million US dollars. There are 67 legal entities with the participation of Spanish capital registered in Kazakhstan.