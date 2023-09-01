EN
    18:49, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Newly appointed ambassadors of Switzerland and Lithuania present copies of credentials

    Photo: press service of the MF
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassadors of Switzerland Salman Bal and the Republic of Lithuania Egidijus Navikas, Kazinform cites the press service of the MFA.

    Roman Vassilenko congratulated the diplomats on their appointments and expressed confidence their activities contribute to further development of Kazakhstan’s relations with Switzerland and Lithuania.

    At the meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland, the positive dynamics of regular contacts at the highest and high levels between the two countries was noted. Given the significant volumes of bilateral trade and direct Swiss investment in Kazakhstan, the diplomats placed special emphasis on the need to further deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.


    During the conversation with the Lithuanian Ambassador, the diplomats highlighted that friendly relations and a constructive dialogue have been established between the two countries, while trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation is consistently developing. Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the transport and logistics area, as well as to the relationship between the Central Asian countries and the Baltic region states.


