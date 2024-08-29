Newly-appointed French ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, received copies of credentials from Sylvain Guiaugue, newly-appointed ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a broad range of issues concerning bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on the prospects for enhancing trade, economic, and investment relations between the two nations.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of maintaining the high momentum of bilateral exchanges at the high and highest levels.

In conclusion, the French ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.