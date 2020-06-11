Newly assigned American soldiers test positive for COVID-19 in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Two American soldiers newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The latest COVID-19 patients brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 34.

The first service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government-chartered flight on May 27, and was transported to nearby Camp Humphreys, where he tested negative in his first mandatory test and entered quarantine.

But he received a positive result on his second test, which is required to exit quarantine, earlier this week, according to USFK.

The second soldier arrived at the base on Monday, and then tested positive on Wednesday, it added.

«USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the service members and all others on the chartered flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of quarantine rooms have been completed,» USKF said in a release.

USFK has reported several virus cases among its service personnel who arrived here recently from their home country.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas shall be tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel will administer another test prior to being released from isolation, according to the U.S. military.