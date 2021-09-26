EN
    11:07, 26 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 2,192 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city recorded the highest number in the country – 491 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Almaty region with 221 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is third with 201 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the fourth highest figure – 184 new COVID-19 cases.

    175 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Pavlodar region, 126 – in Shymkent city, 126 – in East Kazakhstan region, 103 – in Kostanay region, 99 – in Akmola region, 93 – in Aktobe region, 86 – in North Kazakhstan region, 62 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 - Atyrau region, 55 – in Zhambyl region, 51 – in Kyzylorda region, 47– in Turkestan region, and 17 – in Mangistau region.

    The number of people who got infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 877,112 since the very first days of the pandemic.


