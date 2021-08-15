Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 7,400 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 7,427 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city added the highest number in the country – 1,511 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 1,098 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is third with 950 fresh daily infections.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region added 572 and 552 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, respectively.

440 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Aktobe region, 360 – in Almaty region, 315 – in Pavlodar region, 280 – in Akmola region, 274 – in Kostanay region, 178 – in Zhambyl region, 173 – in Mangistau region, 170 – in North Kazakhstan region, 150 – in East Kazakhstan region, 147 – in West Kazakhstan region, 139 – in Kyzylorda region, and 118– in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic the number of people who got infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 687,259.