Newly elected PM of Kyrgyzstan presents new government structure, members

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today approved the draft of program, structure and composition of the government presented by Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who has been confirmed as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

113 MPs from registered 115 MPs voted for the government's program, 2 voted against it.

The structure and composition of the government was supported unanimously.



Source: AKI Press