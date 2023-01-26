Newly elected Senate deputies take oath

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The newly elected Senate deputies took oath, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported the Central Election Commission summed up the Senate elections held on January 14.

«Elections were held in all 17 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. 3,167 deputies of the maslikhats of all levels were included in the list of electors. 55 candidates were included in ballot papers,» deputy chairman of the Kazakh CEC Konstantin Petrov told the CEC meeting.

