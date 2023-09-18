Newly-established Kazakhstani regions lead nation in housing construction

Around 10mln sq.m. of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in the past 8 months, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the country’s prime minister.

The figure is 13% more than in the same period of last year, and 65% more compared to the total volume of housing commissioned last year, which stood at 15.3mln sq.m.

In total, 86,616 residences, of which 22,368 individual ones, were constructed across the country. Investments in housing construction stood at KZT1.7trl, increasing 1.5% than in 2022.

With a 156.7% rise, Ulytau region led the country in the volume of new residences constructed. Abai and Almaty regions were second and third in the list of regions with the highest rise in housing construction 128% and 103.5%, respectively.

The lowest increases were recorded in Karaganda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions – 99%, 96.3%, and 73.3%.

The country seeks to build 111mln sq.m. of housing at the expense of all financing sources under the 2023/29 housing and communal infrastructure development concept approved by the Head of State.