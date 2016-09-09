News agencies play an important role in international and regional ties

NESSEBAR. KAZINFORM - The activity of news agencies has a special meaning which significance has been gradually increasing in the present-day world, Nessebar Mayor Nikolai Dimitrov said as he greeted the participants of the joint conference of the General Assembly of the Association of Balkan News Agencies - Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE) and the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies (BSANNA), BelTA has learned.

Nikolai Dimitrov emphasized the leading role of the news agencies in the operational and universal distribution of political, social, cultural and other information which is an important foundation for developing international and regional ties. He also stressed that Nessebar, which is located on the Bulgarian seaside, is happy to become a discussion platform for media experts from Eastern Europe and the Black Sea Region.

Nessebar, dubbed as a town of forty churches, is among Bulgaria's leading health resorts. In 1983 the old part of the town was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



The International Conference on "The Role of News Agencies in Time of Crisis", hosted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), is run in Bulgaria (Sofia, Nesebar) on 7-11 September. The forum has become an efficient platform for multi-format meetings and discussions among the news agencies of the Eastern Europe countries, member states of the associations such as the Association of Balkan News Agencies - Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE) and the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies (BSANNA).



Among the topics for discussion is cooperation between traditional mass media and social networks, objectivity and authenticity of publications by new online media, the role of crisis phenomena in journalism development, the issues of tolerance in the society, various aspects of the activity of state-run and private news agencies, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.