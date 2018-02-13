News Feed Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crash of the passenger plane near Moscow could have been caused by the incorrect data on the flight's speed as a result of the sensors icing up, the Interstate Aviation Committee said on Tuesday, after deciphering the flight data recorder, TASS reports.

"A preliminary analysis of the recorded information, and also the analysis of similar cases that occurred in the past suggest that a distinct situation could have developed in mid-air due to incorrect data on the flight's speed on the pilots' displays. This, in turn, could have been linked to the ice-up of the total pressure probes since their heating systems were switched off," the Interstate Aviation Committee said.

"During all the other flights registered on the flight recorder [15 more flights], the heating of the total pressure probes was switched on before takeoff in its line-up position," the Interstate Aviation Committee said in its report.

An emergency situation developed aboard the crashed An-148 passenger plane about 2.5 minutes after takeoff, the Interstate Aviation Committee also said.

"A special situation began to develop about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the takeoff at an altitude of around 1,300 meters and the indicator speed of 465-470 km/h," the Interstate Aviation Committee said.

At that moment, the passenger plane's flight recorders recorded divergences between the readings of the speed sensors, it said.



As earlier reported, the An-148 passenger plane disappeared from the radar right after it took off from Domodedovo airport of Moscow. The plane was en route to Orsk. There were 71 people on board. No one survived.