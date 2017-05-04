Next Astana Process meeting to be held in July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Guarantor states have decided on the approximate date of the next meetings of Astana Process on a resolution of the conflict in Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We call on all members of the international community to contribute to this process and to find a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict. We thank Kazakhstan President and officials for arranging international meetings on Syria in Astana. The parties reached an agreement to have a new high-level meeting in Astana in mid-July of 2017, as well as agreed to hold preliminary consultations at the expert level in Ankara two weeks ahead of it", says the summary document of the guarantor countries of Astana Process - Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have signed amemorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria during the two-day talks in Astana