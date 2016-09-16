Next CIS foreign ministers session to be held in Tashkent

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Next summit of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will take place in Tashkent in 2017.

"It was decided to hold the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council on April 7, 2017 in Tashkent," Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said at the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Bishkek on Friday.



He also noted that the CIS foreign ministers had approved a number of projects aimed at joining efforts in combating terrorism and adopting the Commonwealth to new realias.



Earlier it was reported that the CIS Foreign Ministers Council gathered in Bishkek this morning. The Summit of the CIS Heads of State is to begin in Kyrgyzstan's capital in a matter of minutes.