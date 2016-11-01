Next court hearing on Akzharkyn Turlybay’s case scheduled for Nov 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev gave a briefing in the MFA office in Astana on Tuesday. One of the issues discussed at the briefing was the situation with Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay, who was detained in at Guangzhou Airport for drug smuggling in March 2014.

“A foreign national sentenced by Chinese court to capital punishment for drug smuggling has been recently executed. Our national Akzharkyn Turlybay was sentenced by Chinese side to life imprisonment for the same crime. Due to the efforts of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prosecutor General’s Office and the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the court’s decision will be reviewed. We do our best to protect the rights and life of each of our citizen and return them to Kazakhstan,” Sh. Nuryshev said.

According to him, a court’s decision is required to extradite Akzharkyn to Kazakhstan. “Extradition is impossible without court’s decision. We have already transferred 12 of our citizens to the law-enforcement structures of Kazakhstan. 12 more Kazakhstanis are waiting now for a decision on extradition. Unfortunately, Akzharkyn is not among them, because a court hearing must be held,” the Ambassador noted.

Since August 2015, the law-enforcement bodies of Kazakhstan under the Embassy’s aegis have transferred 12 Kazakhstani nationals from China to homeland for further serving punishment. The work on extradition of 12 more Kazakhstani nationals serving their sentences for various crimes is underway now. The term of punishment of three more citizens of Kazakhstan is expiring in late 2016 and early 2017.

“Three Kazakhstani nationals including Akzharkyn Turlybay are in pretrial detention centers. They are waiting for a court’s decision. The next court hearing on Akzharkyn’s case will be held tomorrow, November 2,” the Ambassador concluded.