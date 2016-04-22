Next Eurasian Media Forum to be held on territory of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The next Eurasian Media Forum will be held in one of the facilities of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

According to chairwoman of the forum's organizing committee, deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, XIV Eurasian Media Forum will be held 22-23 June 2016 at one of the objects of EXPO-2017 in Astana.

This year's forum involved around 30 speakers and over 400 delegates from 50 countries to discuss the future of the world economy, geopolitical consequences of the transformations in the Arab world, prospects of the European Union, information wars of the 21st century, image of oil-producing countries and the influence of television over society. The forum is covered by more than 400 media representatives.

The Eurasian Media Forum was founded on the initiative of Dariga Nazarbayeva in 2002 as a non-political and non-profit organization.