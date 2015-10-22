Next forum of creative intellectuals to be dedicated to 25th anniversary of CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), according to Belarus' Information Minister Lilia Ananich.

"The 11th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals that will be held next year will be mainly dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the CIS," she told Kazinform correspondent at the 10th Forum in Astana on Thursday. At the event, Minister Ananich read out a message from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, stressing that ‘the Commonwealth will become authoritative only if it solves relevant issues'. Recall that the 10th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals kicked off in the Kazakh capital this morning. Participating are 200 delegates from all CIS member states. The forum's topic this year is CIS humanitarian space: common values and dialogue of cultures.