Next Golovkin's fight may take place at Astana Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin's next fight will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium with the sitting capacity of 30,000 guests, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The fight is scheduled to take place on July 17. Golovkin has already put his signature. The fight will be held here at the Astana Arena. Get ready, save some money, because I think that tickets won't be cheap. We have to wait for two more weeks until the situation is clear. This is professional boxing," Berik Marzhikpayev, head of the physical culture and sports department of Astana city, said.



As a reminder, there were rumors that WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight king Gennady Golovkin might clash with WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.



As for Saunders, the Brit claimed that the potential bout may take place at O2 Arena in London on June 24.